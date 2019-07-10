Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Political Crisis | Possible Scenarios You Should Know About

Jul 10, 2019 05:12 PM IST India India
It is crisis once again for Congress JDS govt in Karnataka and this time, it looks far more worse than the past instances that we have seen. More than 13 MLAs are holed up at a hotel in Mumbai and all of them have given their resignations. Interesting fact is that the speaker of the Karnataka assembly has not officially accepted their resignations citing certain technicalities in convention. This is a breather for the current Congress JDS govt. The speaker says that all of these 14 MLAs will have to go forward and meet him in person before he accepts their resignation. If that happens, the current JDS govt will be the minority govt and the BJP can go ahead and demand a floor test and stake a claim to form the govt.

SHOW MORE
