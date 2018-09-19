Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene

Navjot Singh Sidhu now wants External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the Kartarpur shrine issue with Pakistan, even though sources told News18 that Sushma Swaraj reprimanded Navjot Singh Sidhu for having politicized this issue. On the other hand, the Shiromani Akali Dal is levelling even graver allegations on Navjot Singh Sidhu of him having links with the ISI.



A complaint was also filed in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Monday against Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking registration of a case against him under sedition and other charges for hugging Pakistan's Army chief during the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan in Pakistan.