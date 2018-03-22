Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

First published: March 22, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
We caught up with actor Kartik Aaryan as she closed the show for designer Pawan Sachdeva who showcased his menswear line at the recently concluded FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week. In a candid conversation, Kartik spoke about the ensemble he was wearing, his style inspiration, success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and much more which designer Pawan Sachdeva spoke to us about his collection Animate.For more please watch the video.
