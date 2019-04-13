Kashi Corridor | PM Modi's Dream Project In Varanasi Sparks Anger

The 700-metre Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, which aims to link Ganges River with Kashi Vishwanath temple, might be referred to as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project in his constituency. But its construction hasn't gone down well with many. Reason? Several houses have been demolished, and many heritage buildings razed to the ground to make way for the project. While officials maintain that the corridor will decongest the city and provide easy access to the temple, those who have opposed it show no qualms in stating that families and businesses have been displaced due to demolition, and the compensation offered is unfair.