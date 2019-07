Kashmiri Man Returns Home After 23 Years of Wrongful Imprisonment

Jul 25, 2019 08:54 PM IST India India Share

After spending 23 years in different jails, Ali and four others, including Latif Ahmed Waja and Mirza Nisar who were picked up at the same time as him, were let out after they were acquitted of all charges by the Rajasthan High Court. What is their story? Watch to know from Mohammad Ali.