Kashmir's Thang Ta Champions: Wielding Swords and Spears

These two girls, Fiza Nazir and Ronak Reyaz have broken stereotypes and won gold on International platforms at a martial arts game dominated by men. Pursuing such a field in conflict zone like Kashmir though, wasn't easy. People had varying opinions and judgments. Managing studies alongside practice makes things difficult. To top it all off, it s an area where turbulence can ruin plans overnight. However, the women didn't give up. Watch to know more about their story.