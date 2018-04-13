Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

The eight-year-old girl was held captive, starved, sedated and repeatedly raped inside a ‘devi-sthan’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district before being murdered and dumped in a nearby forest. She was killed on January 17 after she went missing on January 10.



This was three months ago and since then several protests for and against the accused have rocked the state. After the gory details of the act came to the fore with the Jammu and Kashmir’s police’s chargesheet filed on Monday, the nation has been swept by widespread outrage across quarters.