The eight-year-old girl was held captive, starved, sedated and repeatedly raped inside a ‘devi-sthan’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district before being murdered and dumped in a nearby forest. She was killed on January 17 after she went missing on January 10.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Watch: Mantra aka Aladdin’s Genie Grants Wishes in a Musical Way
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold