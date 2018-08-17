Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy

While Kerala reels under heavy showers and floods, the Indian Army and Navy have deployed personnel for rescue operations. Helicopters and Gemini boats struggle to reach people stuck in remote areas, while the water level continues to rise. The death toll has gone above 100. Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams. As many as 1342 personnel have been so far rescued by the coast guard. Over 4250 personnel have been guided to safer locations. Eight columns of army personnel were deployed in various parts of Kerala. The rescue operation carried out by Army, Navy and Air Force in association with NDRF personnel is still on.