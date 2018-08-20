Video Wall

Kerala Flood: Rescue Operations Continue for Kerala Flood Victims

Kerala is recovering, but teams still plan to go on rescue missions. They are using inflatable boats for the rescue operations.

First published: August 20, 2018, 10:10 PM IST | Updated: 28 mins ago
Kerala is recovering, but teams still plan to go on rescue missions. They are using inflatable boats for the rescue operations. The Orissa based team, rescued about 2000 people in one day. Cottonhill School, Kerala is functioning as a Government aid centre. Rescue operations in a flood-ravaged Kerala require precise coordination. Army personnel travel to rescue 300-400 people who are still stuck.
