Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight

The much-hyped UFC 229 recent battle between Conor and Khabib was high on tension and drama. All in all, the biggest fight in the history of the UFC ended in carnage and Conor being handed a one-month suspension following his defeat to Khabib. He will not be contacted and continue to remain ineligible for any fights following his recent defeat. The controversial battle also saw a conflict before and after the official beginning of the match.