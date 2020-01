Kia Carnival Review (First Drive) | A Premium MPV India Has Long Been Waiting For

MPVs have always been considered a "cheap" way of transporting people in India. However things have started to look rather bright in the past couple of years with manufacturers launching some really interesting products. And now, Kia is here to challenge the status quo with their newest offering, a premium MPV called the Carnival. We recently tested the new kid and here’s our first drive review​