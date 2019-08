Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India

These are the most excited times for the Mid-SUV segment in India. From MG Hector to Tata Harrier, everyone wants to explore the segment ruled by Hyundai Creta and joining the segment is the Kia Seltos, a new car from a new brand. Kia Seltos made a lot of buzz after receiving more than 6,000 bookings in just 24 hours of announcing the pre-bookings, bringing a ray of hope for the Indian automotive industry. We drove the SUV in Goa recently and here’s our first drive review of the Kia Seltos.