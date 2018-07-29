Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More

Actress Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a green Shyamal and Bhumika lehenga as the diva closed the show for he noted couturiers on Day 4 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2018. The distinguished designer duo presented their collection Muse of Mirrors at the fashion week in Delhi. Post event, in an exclusive interaction with News18.com, the Lust Stories spoke about her thoughts on the collection, her pre-ramp ritual, her wedding outfit and more.