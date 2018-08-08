Video Wall

Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'

Kiki and Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home

Kiki challenge is a social media trend where a person has to jump out of a moving car and dance alongside it to the song 'In My Feelings'. Yeah, a moving car, which means it's extremely dangerous.

First published: August 8, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
Kiki challenge is a social media trend where a person has to jump out of a moving car and dance alongside it to the song 'In My Feelings'. Yeah, a moving car, which means it's extremely dangerous. But that's not the most absurd thing to have done the round son the internet. People have eaten detergent and even set themselves on fire. To what extent does one go for social media fame?
