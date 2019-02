Kim Jong Un or Donald Trump? Meet The Hanoi Barber Who Is Offering Leaders' Hairdos For Free

In a tribute to the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un which is scheduled for February 27-28, a barber in Hanoi is offering free hairdos to customers interested in aping their distinctive looks. Tuan Duong Beauty Academy will held the promotion until February 28 as several officials and mediapersons would visit the Vietnamese capital for the second summit between Trump and Kim since their first much-talked about meeting in Singapore last June.