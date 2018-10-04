Kisan Kranti Padyatra: How Farmers Survived The Long March

Leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union alongside a drove of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, after marching for nine days, rallied at Delhi border, only to be halted by heavy police barricading, water cannons and tear gas. But the police relented and allowed them to enter the capital after midnight.