Kisan Kranti Padyatra: How Farmers Survived The Long March

Leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union alongside a drove of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, after marching for nine days, rallied at Delhi border, only to be halted by heavy police barricading, water cannons and tear gas. But the police relented and allowed them to enter the capital after midnight.

First published: October 4, 2018, 4:31 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
The march - ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ or farmers’ revolutionary walk - had started in Haridwar on September 23 and was supposed to end at Kisan Ghat, the memorial site of former Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
