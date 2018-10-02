Video Wall

Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet

Thousands of farmers on Tuesday marched towards Delhi over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, blocking traffic movement on arterial roads leading to the national capital.

First published: October 2, 2018, 1:49 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
Thousands of farmers on Tuesday marched towards Delhi over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, blocking traffic movement on arterial roads leading to the national capital. National Highways leading to the national capital were swamped with farmers who came in from places as far as Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as the sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has met the agitating farmers and has agreed to 'majority of the demands', Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday. Shekhawat along with farmers' leaders and UP minister Laxmi Narayan and Suresh Rana are now heading towards the Delhi-UP border.
