Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences

Jun 13, 2019 10:12 PM IST India

On June 11, assaults ensued at NRS Medical College following the death of a patient. It left left an intern seriously injured. Doctors and students started a strike as a mark of protest against atrocities. Mamata Bannerjee today issued a warning, but protests continued. Doctors from Kolkata recount their horrors of threats and violence while treating patients in the past. Where is the protest headed? Watch to know what doctors from Kolkata had to say about the same.