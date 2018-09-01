Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala

Koodiyattam form of Sanskrit drama, considered to be at least 2000 years old. It means “performing together”. Only surviving art form that using drama from ancient Sanskrit theatre. Minimum of 10 to 15 years of training is required to be a professional. Requires sophisticated breathing control and subtle muscle shifts of face and body. This art was performed in specially designed temples called Koothambalams. The makeup for Koodiyattam is a very time taking process, requires minimum of 3 hours. Patterns of colors drawn on the face is influenced by the art of Kalamezhuthu (can insert and image of the rangoli). Colors are generated from the basic colors Yellow, White and Black. Same actor can take up multiple roles in the narration. UNESCO proclaimed Koodiyattam as the master piece of an intangible heritage of humanity in 2001. Koodiyattam is a universal theatre language.