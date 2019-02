Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus

At Kumbh, a large variety of hairstyles can be spotted. From 8-feet-long dreadlocks to hundreds of rudraksha on the head, the sadhus at Kumbh have some unique hairstyles. They went to explain how God doesn't take care of his hair, and thus we shouldn't either. Some wait for over 15 years to get the dreadlocks, others claim to have gotten them overnight. Why do the sadhus sport these? What are their haircare regimes? Watch to find out more. ​