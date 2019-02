Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions

Kumbh Mela 2019, is equipped with better technology and softwares to deal with the sectors of health and sanitation. There are air and water ambulances. Safety at Kumbh is a major concern for organising authorities. There are softwares doing daily monitoring of Kumbh. But exactly what kind of work do they do? How many people are employed to manage this mass pilgrimage at Kumbh which sees a footfall of millions? Watch the video to know more.