Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics

Jan 14, 2019 07:51 PM IST India India Share

Kumbh Mela is set to begin in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) from January 15. The Mela, inscribed in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2017, is the biggest "peaceful congregation of pilgrims on earth", as per UNESCO. Celebrated for mythological reasons, the grand event is held in Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik, apart from Prayagraj. Watch our video to understand how Prayagraj has geared up for one of the largest gatherings in the world.