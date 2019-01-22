Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review

Land Rover, the British auto brand owned by Tata is known to manufacture some of the most luxurious and competent off-roaders. Discovery is one of the well known names among these SUVs. The top-of-the-line vehicle is inspired from the more expensive and luxurious Range Rover and has full thee row of seating, easily accommodating 7 adults. The SUV is also equipped with many safety features, comfort features and has a powerful 3.0-litre supercharged petrol engine, the one we drove. Basically the Land Rover Discovery is everything that money can buy. Starting at Rs 75 Lakh, It's functional, luxurious and good looking. It's a car for serious buyers who don't want to compromise on practicality and adventurous capabilities of an SUV while buying a luxury vehicle.