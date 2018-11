Lenovo K9 Review: An Acceptable Effort in a Crowded Affordable Android Space

Lenovo makes a comeback to the Indian smartphone market, after what seemed to be a pause for almost an year. An year is a long time in the smartphone space. A lot of companies launch two flagship phones in that period of time. Whichever way you look at it, Lenovo has a lot of catching up to do. A lot of weight sits on the shoulders of the Lenovo K9, which is priced at Rs 8,999.