LG K10, K10+ First Look at MWC 2018

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the 2018 edition of K10 and K10+ smartphones at MWC 2018. The new models will roll out in key markets of LG, such as Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Both the devices are the upgraded version of their previous models. This time, the smartphones have 2.5D Arc Glass build and will come in three new colour options: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Terra Gold. Additionally, there are preloaded features such as a new Low Light Noise Reduction option and High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode. Another new feature of the K-Series camera is Flash Jump Shot, which snaps a photo every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and stitches the images together into a GIF for sharing. Flash Jump Shot is available on both the K8 and K10 and can be used with either the front or the rear camera.