LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018

LG Electronics announced its first ThinQ smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. With a particular focus on the camera and voice recognition, the LG V30S ThinQ incorporates Vision AI and Voice AI to enhance the user experience on both these fronts. The Vision AI deployed on the LG V3OS ThinQ offers three new camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode. In addition, the company has also embedded the Voice AI on the smartphone which enables it to support LG-exclusive Voice AI commands, working alongside Google Assistant for voice-controlled operation of the device.