“Liberty is Sacrosanct”: What Supreme Court Said About the Arrest of Prashant Kanojia

Jun 11, 2019 09:12 PM IST India India
The arrest of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia by UP police had sparked a debate about the authoritarian misuse of laws. The journalist, who was picked by UP police personnel from Delhi over a week ago for allegedly posting an objectionable tweet against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, was in jail for past 11 days. Notwithstanding the calls for his release from journalists and opposition leaders, the UP police justified his arrest under various IPC sections and sections of the IT Act. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing a habeas corpus petition by the journalist’s wife, ordered his immediate release from the custody. The court was critical of authorities and called UP govt.’s action a “glaring case of deprivation of liberty.”

