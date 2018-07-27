Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM

A veteran politician, Karunanidhi has led an interesting life. He enters his 50th year as the President of the DMK party. This video traces the important landmarks which paved way to the Golden Jubilee .

First published: July 27, 2018, 8:55 PM IST | Updated: 4 mins ago
