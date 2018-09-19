Listen to Air India Pilot’s Chilling Tape Recording of Him Trying To Avert a Major Tragedy

About 370 passengers on board an Air India flight between New Delhi and New York had a narrow escape, thanks to presence of mind shown by Captain Rustom Palia, who was commanding the flight. The pilot was successful in managing to safely land the plane despite the rare combination of electronic malfunction, adverse weather conditions and lack of fuel. It was on September 11 when Air India flight AI-101 was about to land at John F Kennedy airport in New York. After a close to 15-hour uneventful flight, one of the longest direct flights in the world, what unfolded in the next 38 minutes was a pilot’s worst nightmare. (Audio courtesy: LiveATC.net)