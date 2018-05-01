Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True

How many of us have dreamed of living Harry Potter life, having our own wand, riding on our own broom and waiting for that day when you finally get a letter from Hogwarts?



21-year-old Tanisha Fagwani is making sure she fulfils these dreams of every Potterhead. This young entrepreneur is the founder of a brand called EFG store, which creates and recreates accessories, collectables, jewellery and merchandise from your favourite movies and TV series.



After Warner Bros approached EFG, the startup acquired official rights to sell DC Comics, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Friends merchandise.



Tanisha started off when she was 18. "Being 21 is not an advantage. Firstly, you lack experience. You're coming in new. You're easy, people don't take you seriously. Hiring a team is another difficult task," she says. Her pop culture love has won EFG the 2017 Comic Con Awards.



"If plan ABC didn't work, there is always plan EFG," that's the motto of the company.