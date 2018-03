Aditi Verma is 23 years old. She lives with Down syndrome but that has not affected her from chasing her dream. From idling at home as a teen to becoming a self-reliant entrepreneur, Aditi has managed to beat the odds and owns a restaurant in Mumbai’s Navi Mumbai area, called Aditi’s Corner. She handles the orders, phone calls, inventory and accounts and is spearheading her restaurant with ease. Aditi’s parents believe she has made them proud being a ‘special’ child, the way any other child would have done.