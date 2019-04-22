Take the pledge to vote

Lok Sabha Election Phase 3: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah Among Other Key Candidates in Fray

Apr 22, 2019 10:15 PM IST India India
The third phase of election which is being labelled as one of crucial phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place on Tuesday, April 23. Voting from 115 seats across 14 states and 2 UTs will decide the fate of over 1600 candiates. Among the key candidates whose fate will be sealed tomorrow is Congress President Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, BJP chief Amit Shah will make his electoral debut from Gandhinagar. By the end of the third phase, voting in more than half the number of seats in Lok Sabha will be completed.

