Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use

As the country prepares itself for the Lok Sabha elections, the democracy’s largest exercise, which begins from April 11, nearly one million polling stations will be set up, in an up by 10.1% from the 2014 elections; and 2.33 million ballot units, 1.63 million control units, along with 1.74 million VVPATs will be arranged. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines are used during election process to verify that the vote polled by a voter goes to the correct candidate. How will VVPATs help in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019? Watch to know.