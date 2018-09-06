Video Wall

Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex

The Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations among LGBTQ activists who welcomed it as a harbinger of a more inclusive India.

First published: September 6, 2018, 9:14 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations among LGBTQ activists who welcomed it as a harbinger of a more inclusive India. The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was unanimous in overturning the ban, saying members of the LGBTQ community were targeted and exploited due to the section.
