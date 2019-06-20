Magic to Tragic: Kolkata Magician is Not the Only Houdini Fan to Die Performing

Jun 20, 2019 08:35 PM IST India India Share

Noted magician Chanchal Lahiri (47) popularly known as ‘Jadugar Mandrake’ (Wizard Mandrake) drowned while performing a stunt by entering the Hooghly river with his hands and legs tied with a steel chain and rope on Sunday afternoon. Around 12.30pm, Lahiri had reached the Howrah Bridge with his team and was lowered into the river with the help of a crane for the act from pillar number 28. A large crowd had gathered in the area to witness the spectacle. Watch our video to know other magicians who died while performing Harry Houdini-inspired stunts. Chanchal Lahiri, Chanchal Lahiri death, Chanchal Lahiri death, Chanchal Lahiri Harry Houdini, Joseph Burrus , Princess Tenko, Genesta, Harry Houdini-Inspired Stunts, Harry Houdini Stunts, Harry Houdini death