Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi

Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to host the debut season of Bigg Boss Marathi on April 16 on Colors TV Marathi.

News18.com

First published: April 17, 2018, 9:22 PM IST | Updated: 19 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to host the debut season of Bigg Boss Marathi on April 16 on Colors TV Marathi. In an exclusive chat with News18, Mahesh said he is exciting about hosting the show that has garnered so much love among the hindi audience and now making its base within the Marathi genre. When asked about what kind of a host is Mahesh going to be, he says since it's a reality show, he hasn't done any kind of preparation for it. He shall do as per the natural reactions, since the show is not scripted.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More