Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore

Apr 18, 2019 07:32 PM IST India India

For a steady growing number of people in India, off-roading has become a way of life. Since off-roading requires a vehicle which can handle the terrain, most of people's weapon of choice in this regard is the Mahindra Thar. To take off-roading to the next level in India, Mahindra Adventure have been organising the Thar Fest in India. The major highlight though is the Mahindra Adventure 'Club Challenge' which, this time around, witnessed 11 teams from all over India, battling it out for top off-road honours. We got a chance to attend the Thar Fest 2019 & Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge, currently in it's third edition, which was held in Kochi this year.