Making Lodhi Colony India's First Public Art District: Street Art in Delhi

"Public art adds some joy to intense cities" An ordinary colony in the heart of Delhi is slowly being transformed into one with a plethora of colourful walls. Each wall has a unique story behind it. Artists from around the world and India have participated in making 50 huge colourful murals. If you love street art, this is where you should be headed. Here's how Lodhi colony was transformed into India's first public art district. Sam Lo, Hanif Kureshi, Sajid Wajid, Yok and Sheryo, Giulia Ambrogi