Maldives Emergency : India Appears to be Losing Ground to China in the Indian Ocean | World In Flux

First published: February 22, 2018, 12:17 PM IST | Updated: February 22, 2018
Maldives has traditionally been close to India culturally and politically, with its long-term President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom​ having close ties to India in the 1980s. But the recent emergency declared by President Abdulla Yameen, and recent policy shifts show that India may be losing out to increased Chinese sway in the country and the Indian Ocean region. India, which has had longstanding political and security ties to the islands about 400 km (250 miles) away, has sought to push back against China's expanding presence in the overwhelmingly Muslim country of 400,000 people. Maldivian opposition leaders have urged New Delhi to intervene in the crisis.

China's Ministry of Defence did not respond to requests for comment, according to a Reuters report.

