Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women

With the rising discussion about the state of women in India and the ongoing debate about women's safety in the country, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat shares her personal account of having faced harassment during her college days.



"I grew up in Delhi, I used to go to Miranda House. I used to take up college special bus. There wasn't one day when some nefarious kind of a person wasn't sticking himself close to me or trying to grab my butt or trying to bump into me. You go to any crowded market, any crowded bazaar... There are these men, they just bang into you and they come in groups. I have of course felt it, lived it," she said.



In an exclusive chat with News18.com, Mallika spoke about the need for the celebrities to come forward and make use of their fame to spread the word about women upliftment. "What good is this fame if you can't use this for the upliftment of women? This fame is absolutely useless. It is very important and more and more influencers, more and more celebrities, they have to come out and support these women. They are their sisters, their daughters, daughters of India. We're all in this together," she said.



According to National Crime Records Bureau, there is a rape in India every 20 minutes. Mallika believes that every minute we don't take action and we don't do anything, there is a woman suffering abuse in India.