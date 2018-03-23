Man Spends 24 Hours Living Under The Sea

A 31-year-old Jordanian man has completed a personal challenge to spend 24 hours under the sea. Adnan Nasrat wanted to prove that he could eat,

drink and sleep underwater. Jordanian set himself a 24-hour diving challenge in the gulf of Aqaba. Aqaba is located 330 km south of the Jordanian capital, Amman

Nasrat was accompanied by a group of divers who took turns staying with him. During the dive, he had two grilled chicken meals, as well as protein powder.

The biggest challenge, he said, was maintaining his body temperature because the water was so cold.His team monitored his blood sugar and protein levels every three hours.

Nasrat's aim was also to put the Aqaba community on the world diving map

