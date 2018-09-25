Video Wall

Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore

Around 10 people died this month while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in Delhi.

First published: September 25, 2018, 9:50 PM IST | Updated: 11 hours ago
Around 10 people died this month while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in Delhi. The victims were not provided any protective gear for sanitation work. Hundreds of sewer workers and manual scavengers gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the recent deaths. Safai Karmchari Andolan demands a response from the government within a month.
