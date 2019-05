Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019

The Indian voter has opted for stability and continuity and most of all, for Modi. That Modi was supremely confident of the outcome was evident even before the first round of polling, when he mooted a “first 100 days” plan with his advisers. However, tremendous effort went into campaigning in the run up to elections. he traveled all around India, and delivered some stellar speeches. Watch to know how BJP managed to win by such a margin.