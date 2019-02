Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been around for almost 20 years in India and there’s a very good reason for it being one of the best-selling products for the company. The recently launched #BigNewWagonR is different in almost every way, it’s now safer, better-built and better-looking than the previous generation model. We have a look at what exactly is new and how the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R feels out on the roads of Udaipur.