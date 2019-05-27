Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!

May 27, 2019 06:12 PM IST India India
Share

The classic genre of combat games have never failed to thrill us. While PCs and consoles have held monopoly over multiplayer combat game showdown, smartphones are no longer left far behind. Mortal Kombat has its ultra-graphical fatalities in display on its Play Store rendition, while Injustice 2 and Marvel: Contest of Champions bring together our all-time favourite heroes and villains that do know how to put up a good, old-fashioned fight. From taking on evil alter egos of our favourite heroes, to thrashing anything in sight, these three games can be omnipresent in more smartphones than not. On this note, we pit the big three of combat games against each other on our Android phones, and took them through the paces to see who hit the final blow. Let the fatalities begin!​

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram