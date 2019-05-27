Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!

The classic genre of combat games have never failed to thrill us. While PCs and consoles have held monopoly over multiplayer combat game showdown, smartphones are no longer left far behind. Mortal Kombat has its ultra-graphical fatalities in display on its Play Store rendition, while Injustice 2 and Marvel: Contest of Champions bring together our all-time favourite heroes and villains that do know how to put up a good, old-fashioned fight. From taking on evil alter egos of our favourite heroes, to thrashing anything in sight, these three games can be omnipresent in more smartphones than not. On this note, we pit the big three of combat games against each other on our Android phones, and took them through the paces to see who hit the final blow. Let the fatalities begin!​