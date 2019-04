Mass Burial Held For Victims Of Sri Lanka Bombings

The first mass burial for the victims of Easter Sunday bombings took place in Colombo on Tuesday. Mourners and relatives of the victims brought flowers to the memorial service and prayed with the clergy as coffins were being carried in and out of the church. The total death toll from Sunday's attacks rose to 310, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said on Tuesday. Sri Lankan authorities say at least 31 foreigners died in the attacks.