Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Mayapuri Sealing Drive: Why Asia’s Largest Scrap Market Faces Closure

Apr 20, 2019 08:34 PM IST India India
Share

Mayapuri in West Delhi is home of one of Asia’s largest scrap market. Hundreds of rundown vehicles are brought here and broken down to recycle spare parts and recover other valuable metals. While the business for traders has boomed over the year, it’s the residents of the nearby localities who are bearing the brunt of this unregulated trade.
The market shot to limelight last week after violence ensued following attempts by Delhi govt to seal the shops involved in ‘illegal and polluting activities’. The authorities were acting on National Green Tribunal’s orders which has called for sealing of shops. With the trade coming to halt, several workers face risk of losing their jobs. ​

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram