Mayapuri Sealing Drive: Why Asia’s Largest Scrap Market Faces Closure

Mayapuri in West Delhi is home of one of Asia’s largest scrap market. Hundreds of rundown vehicles are brought here and broken down to recycle spare parts and recover other valuable metals. While the business for traders has boomed over the year, it’s the residents of the nearby localities who are bearing the brunt of this unregulated trade.

The market shot to limelight last week after violence ensued following attempts by Delhi govt to seal the shops involved in ‘illegal and polluting activities’. The authorities were acting on National Green Tribunal’s orders which has called for sealing of shops. With the trade coming to halt, several workers face risk of losing their jobs. ​