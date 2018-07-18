Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati both are in search of decisive wins over the BJP.

First published: July 18, 2018, 5:29 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati both are in search of decisive wins over the BJP. But even the BSP supremo and the Congress President discuss the possibility of a pre-poll alliance and what shape it will take, Behenji’s recent moves suggest that she has a bigger agenda. In this News18 Analysis we capture the political developments that help join the dots to track Mayawati’s bigger ambitions. Watch the video to understand how Behenji is making a carefully calibrated bid for power at centre.
