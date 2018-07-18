Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati both are in search of decisive wins over the BJP. But even the BSP supremo and the Congress President discuss the possibility of a pre-poll alliance and what shape it will take, Behenji’s recent moves suggest that she has a bigger agenda. In this News18 Analysis we capture the political developments that help join the dots to track Mayawati’s bigger ambitions. Watch the video to understand how Behenji is making a carefully calibrated bid for power at centre.