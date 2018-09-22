Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress

As the nation heads to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in less than a year, has the much talked about ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or ‘Grand Alliance’ floundering even before takeoff? Over the last few weeks, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has given tough signals to the Congress. News18 explores Mayawati’s ‘Three Strikes’ and what they mean for the future of the Grand Alliance.