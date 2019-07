MCU Phase 4 Plans Unveiled: Natalie Portman Is New Thor, Angelina Jolie Joins 'The Eternals'

Less than a month after Spider-Man: Far From Home officially brought an end to Phase 3, Kevin Feige declared a series of upcoming projects at Comic-Con on July 20. In addition to special guest appearances, the event also saw some interesting announcements. Phase 4 officially kicks off with Black Widow which will be released on May 1, 2020. Watch our video to know more about the next Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.